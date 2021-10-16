Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
India Registers 15.981 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Cases Dip Further

The total Covid-19 case tally in India has reached to 3,40,53,573 cases, with total 4,51,980 fatalities due to the deadly virus.

India witnesses dip in active Covid-19 cases.(File photo-Representational image) | PTI

2021-10-16T10:29:05+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 10:29 am

India on Saturday recorded new 15,981 Covid-19 cases with the country witnessing a further dip of 0.60 percent in active cases.

According to the Union Health Ministry’s latest data, the total Covid-19 case tally in the country has reached to 3,40,53,573 cases, while 166 more fatalities have occurred due to the virus.

The total death toll due to Covid-19 in the country has reached to 4,51,980.

The number of active Covid cases has declined to 2,01,632 and comprises 0.60 per cent of the total infections.

The national recovery rate was recorded at 98.07 per cent.

In a day, the active COVID-19 caseload declined by 2,046. The number of people who haverecuperated from the disease surged to 3,33,99,961, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

A total of 9,23,003 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 58,98,35,258.

Over 97.23 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country till now under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (With PTI inputs)

