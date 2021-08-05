India Records 42,982 Fresh Cases, 533 Deaths In 24 Hours

In the past 24 hours, India recorded 42,982 fresh Covid-19 cases, as per health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 4,25,757 with 562 fatalities. The number of active cases increased to 4,10,353 and accounted for 1.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate rose to 97.37 per cent.

An increase of 723 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28,

70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,

90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The Delhi High Court has pointed out the slow pace of the ongoing Covid-19 inoculation drive and said that the target set to vaccinate the entire adult population by December 31 was unlikely to be met.

Kolkata airport announced that passengers from all other States, except Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai, shall produce at the time of boarding either proof of full vaccination or RT-PCR negative test report for the test conducted within 72hrs of such flight departure.

