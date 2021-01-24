India Records 14,849 New Covid Cases; Tally Rose To 1,06,54,533

India's Covid-19 caseload mounted to1,06,54,533 with 14,849 new cases being reported on Sunday. With more than 1.3 crore recoveries, the active caseload comprises of 1.73 per cent of its total caseload.

According to the health ministry data, about 1,03,16,786 people recovered from the coronavirus infection so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.813 per cent

The active Covid-19 caseload of the country remained below two lakh for the fifth consecutive day with fatality rate of 1.44 per cent.

The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 1,53,339 with 155 more fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

At present, there are 1,84,408 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country currently, which account for 1.73 per cent of its total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,17,66,871 samples have so far been tested in the country for the viral disease, including 7,81,752 on Saturday.

With PTI Inputs

