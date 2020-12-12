India On Track To Achieve Paris Agreement Goals: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Also read Economic Indicators Showing Encouraging Signs Of Recovery: PM Narendra Modi

India is not only on track to achieve its Paris Agreement goals, but it will also exceed the set targets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the Climate Ambition Summit 2020 on Saturday, highlighting that the country has reduced its emission intensity by 21 per cent during the last 15 years.

During his speech delivered virtually at the summit, Modi said the conference marks the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement-- the most ambitious step taken towards fighting climate change.

"Today, as we are looking to set our sights even higher, we must not lose sight of the past. We must not only revise our ambitions, but also review our achievements against targets already set,” Modi said.

"To all my fellow residents of this planet, I make a solemn pledge today. Centennial India will not only meet its own targets, but will also exceed your expectations," Modi said adding, “We have reduced our emission intensity by 21 per cent when compared to the 2005 levels.”

