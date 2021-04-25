India Logs A Record Rise Of 3.49 Lakh New Covid-19 Infections, Death Toll Surges To 1.92 Lakh

Amid Covid-19 cases spiralling out of control all across the country, India on Sunday logged a record rise of 3,49,691 new infections and 2,767 fatalities.

The country’s active caseload has surged to 26,82,751 and the death toll stands at 1,92,311, according to Union health minister data.

The national Covid-19 case tally rose to 1,69,60,172 during the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs. More details awaited)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine