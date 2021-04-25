April 25, 2021
India Logs A Record Rise Of 3.49 Lakh New Covid-19 Infections, Death Toll Surges To 1.92 Lakh

The country’s active Covid-19 caseload rose to 26,82,751 during the last 24 hours

Outlook Web Bureau 25 April 2021
A medic wearing PPE conducts COVID-19 testing of a woman, as coronavirus cases surge countrywide in record numbers, in Kullu.
PTI
 Amid Covid-19 cases spiralling out of control all across the country, India on Sunday logged a record rise of 3,49,691 new infections and 2,767 fatalities.

The country’s active caseload has surged to 26,82,751 and the death toll stands at 1,92,311, according to Union health minister data.

The national Covid-19 case tally rose to 1,69,60,172 during the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs. More details awaited)

 

