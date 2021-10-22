Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Covid-19: India Logs 15,786 New Infections, Active Cases Lowest In Nearly 8 Months

Active Covid-19 cases have jumped to 1,75,745 but still stand at a 232-day low. 231 new deaths were recorded on Thursday.

India Records Lowest Active Cases In Nearly 8 Months

2021-10-22T11:09:24+05:30
Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 11:09 am

India saw a single-day rise of 15,786 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,41,43,236, while the active cases have declined to 1,75,745, the lowest in 232 days, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Friday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,53,042 with 231 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 28 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 117 consecutive days now.

The active cases have increased to 1,75,745 comprising 0.51% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.16%, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 3,086 cases has been recorded in the total active number of Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 13,24,263 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 59,70,66,481 .

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.19%. It has been less than 3% for the last 53 days

Weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.31%. It has been below 3% for the last 119 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35,14,449, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33%. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 100.59 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

