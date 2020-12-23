December 23, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India-China Border Standoff: Army Chief On 'Fire and Fury' Corps Recce In Eastern Ladakh

India-China Border Standoff: Army Chief On 'Fire and Fury' Corps Recce In Eastern Ladakh

The next round of military dialogue is expected to be held soon to work towards complete disengagement of troops

PTI 23 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India-China Border Standoff: Army Chief On 'Fire and Fury' Corps Recce In Eastern Ladakh
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane
PTI
India-China Border Standoff: Army Chief On 'Fire and Fury' Corps Recce In Eastern Ladakh
outlookindia.com
2020-12-23T15:08:56+05:30
Also read

Army chief Gen. MM Naravane on Wednesday visited various high-altitude forward areas in eastern Ladakh and reviewed India's overall military preparedness as the tense border standoff with China in the region prolonged for over seven months, the Army and official sources said.

The Army said Gen. Naravane visited the forward areas including Rechin La and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in Ladakh.

Nearly 50,000 troops of the Indian Army are deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero temperatures. China has also deployed an equal number of troops, according to officials.

Lt Gen PGK Menon, the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, popularly known as ''Fire and Fury'' Corps, briefed the Army chief on various aspects of the situation in eastern Ladakh.

Sources said Gen Naravane reached Ladakh at 8:30 am on a day-long visit with an aim to review the ground situation in the region that is experiencing harsh winter.

"General MM Naravane #COAS visited forward areas of #FireandFury Corps including Rechin La and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the LAC. He was briefed by #GOC #FireandFury Corps and other local commanders on the operational preparedness of our forces," the Army tweeted.

The Army said Gen Naravane interacted with the troops deployed in forward areas and exhorted them to continue working with the same "zeal and enthusiasm".

He also distributed sweets and cakes ahead of Christmas.

Around three-and-half months ago, Indian troops had occupied a number of strategic heights in the Mukhpari, Rechin La and Magar hill areas around the southern bank of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh after the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) attempted to intimidate them in the area on the intervening night of August 29 and 30.

"General MM Naravane #COAS undertook on the spot inspection of the state of #habitat of troops on the forward line of defences at #RechinLa. He appreciated the efforts made by the formation to make troops comfortable along the #LAC," the Army said in another tweet.

It said the Army chief also visited the forward base of Tara and interacted with the local commanders and troops. He appreciated their high morale and state of readiness.

The military face-off erupted on May 5 following violent clashes between the Indian Army and the PLA in the Pangong lake area. The clashes were followed by a similar incident in north Sikkim on May 9.

Last week, India and China held another round of diplomatic talks during which they agreed to continue work towards ensuring complete disengagement of troops in all friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh at the "earliest".

It was agreed at the talks that the next round of military dialogue should be held at an early date so that both sides can work towards an early and complete disengagement of troops in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols.

India and China have held several rounds of diplomatic and military talks in the last few months to resolve the standoff. However, no concrete breakthrough has been achieved so far. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Key Verdicts By Supreme Court In The Year 2020

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Ladakh Indo-China Indo-China Border Tensions India-China Border Ladakh Jammu and kashmir National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos