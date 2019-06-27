﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  In UP's Unnao Jail, Inmates Seen Flashing Pistol, Govt Says It's Made Of 'Clay'

In UP's Unnao Jail, Inmates Seen Flashing Pistol, Govt Says It's Made Of 'Clay'

The Uttar Pradesh home department said the pistol was made of 'clay' and looked real as one of the two inmates is a 'good painter'.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 June 2019
In UP's Unnao Jail, Inmates Seen Flashing Pistol, Govt Says It's Made Of 'Clay'
ANI
In UP's Unnao Jail, Inmates Seen Flashing Pistol, Govt Says It's Made Of 'Clay'
outlookindia.com
2019-06-27T12:44:10+0530

Action has been initiated against four officials of Unnao district jail, after a video of two inmates flashing a countrymade pistol inside the prison premises went viral on the social media, officials said Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh home department, however, came up with a bizarre clarification saying the pistol was made of "clay" and looked real as one of the two inmates is a "good painter".

The department said that the video of the inmates-- Amrish and Gaurav Pratap Singh alias Ankur was circulated on the social media on June 23.

Terming the entire sequence of events as serious, Additional Director General (Prisons) Anand Kumar said, "In the probe, it was found that the incident was done in collusion with some jail officials to put pressure on the jail administration."

"In this context, head jail warder Mata Prasad, Hemraj, jail warder Awadhesh Sahu and Saleem Khan have been found to be colluding with the inmates, and action is being initiated against them as per rules," he said.

Kumar also said the video dates back to February.

"Inmate Amrish was brought to Unnao jail from Meerut, while Gaurav was transferred from Lucknow," he said.

In a statement, the state home department said, "During the probe, it was found that Gaurav is a very good painter, and the countrymade pistol shown in the video is of clay (mitti)."

"Apart from this, all the food items, which are seen in the video, are regular items which are given to the inmates. None of the items were brought from outside or are objectionable," it added.

 The statement also said that Amrish, a resident of Meerut is serving a life-term for committing murder and loot, while Gaurav, who hails from Rae Bareli is named in cases of loot and murder.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Unnao Prisons & Prisoners National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Chandigarh: 25-Year-Old Woman Driver Attacks Man With Iron Rod In Road Rage
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters