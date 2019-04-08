﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Important To Teach Timely Lesson To Cong Or It Will Start Giving Allowance To Stone Pelters In Kashmir: UP CM

Important To Teach Timely Lesson To Cong Or It Will Start Giving Allowance To Stone Pelters In Kashmir: UP CM

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, he also slammed BSP chief Mayawati, saying her party would get zero seats in this Lok Sabha polls like 2014.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 April 2019
Important To Teach Timely Lesson To Cong Or It Will Start Giving Allowance To Stone Pelters In Kashmir: UP CM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi
ANI/Twitter
Important To Teach Timely Lesson To Cong Or It Will Start Giving Allowance To Stone Pelters In Kashmir: UP CM
outlookindia.com
2019-04-08T17:03:01+0530

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday attacked the Congress, saying if the party was not "taught a lesson timely" it would start giving "allowance to stone pelters" in Kashmir.

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, he also slammed BSP chief Mayawati, saying her party would get zero seats in this Lok Sabha polls like 2014.

"It's important to teach a timely lesson to Congress otherwise it will start giving allowance to stone pelters in Kashmir as it sympathises with them," Adityanath said.

Taking a dig at Mayawati, he said, "Those contesting on 38 seats are dreaming of becoming the prime minister".

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have forged an alliance to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

As per the seat-sharing agreement, SP is contesting 37 seats and BSP 38. Three seats have been given to the RLD.

(PTI)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections BJP Politics National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : CFMoto 650MT Vs Kawasaki Versys 650: Spec Comparison
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters