November 07, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Illegal Building Of BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's Aides Demolished In UP

Illegal Building Of BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's Aides Demolished In UP

Irshad and Maqsood, close associates of Mukhtar Ansari, had illegally constructed a building on a government land on the Bandha road

PTI 07 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Illegal Building Of BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's Aides Demolished In UP
Authorities demolished an illegal building allegedly belonging to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Ghazipur.
PTI photo
Illegal Building Of BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's Aides Demolished In UP
outlookindia.com
2020-11-07T19:36:12+05:30

The district administration in Mau (UP) on Saturday demolished an illegal construction of two aides of mafia-turned politician and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari.

Irshad and Maqsood, close associates of Mukhtar Ansari, had illegally constructed a building on a government land on the Bandha road in the Kotwali police station area, a senior official said, adding that it was being used for commercial purposes.

The district administration with the help of police got the illegal construction demolished, ASP Tribhuwan Nath Tripathi said.

They requested the district administration to give them more time, which was disallowed stressing that a notice had been served on them in this regard months ago.

The ASP said Irshad and Masood are brothers.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Blast In Assam School Intensifies Tension With Mizoram

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mau Uttar Pradesh Demolition National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos