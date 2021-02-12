After Blocked Twitter Account, MP Sukhram Singh Yadav Seeks Govt Action

Samajwadi Party MP Chaudhary Sukhram Singh Yadav demanded in the Rajya Sabha that the government should take action against the microblogging website Twitter for suspending his account.

Despite no complaints made in this regard, his account has been "withdrawn and blocked", said Yadav.

Twitter blocks account of Samajwadi Rajya Sabha MP Chaudhary Sukhram Singh Yadav in India pic.twitter.com/uPokn9rJm8 — Chayan Chatterjee (@Satyanewshi) February 11, 2021

"I have not done anything which is wrong in the eyes of the government. I had tweeted about the farm protest and therefore the account has been blocked. I want to bring this issue to your notice. I have a special power. I want due action to be taken against those who blocked my Twitter account", urged the Samajwadi Party MP.

In response, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said there is a due process and asked the member to give in writing about the issue to the Chairman.

With PTI Inputs.

