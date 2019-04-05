﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  I Have No Hatred Towards PM Modi, Says Rahul Gandhi

I Have No Hatred Towards PM Modi, Says Rahul Gandhi

After a fiery speech in Parliament in October last year, Gandhi had done something unprecedented: He had walked up to Modi and hugged him, leaving the PM bewildered for a moment.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 April 2019
I Have No Hatred Towards PM Modi, Says Rahul Gandhi
PTI Photo
I Have No Hatred Towards PM Modi, Says Rahul Gandhi
outlookindia.com
2019-04-05T18:17:57+0530

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday reiterated his 'love' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi but bemoaned that the latter has only anger towards him.

Gandhi was interacting with students in Pune.

"I love PM Modi. Genuinely, I have no hatred or anger towards the man, but he (Modi) has anger towards me," he said.

"I genuinely do not have anger towards him, he added.

There were brief chants of "Modi, Modi" soon after this comment, to which Gandhi responded," Its fine.. its OK".

This was not the first time Gandhi spoke of having 'affection' for Modi. In March, he recalled the day he had hugged Modi and said he could not hate him since love "is in the country's grain, every religion, and the Tamil people".

He made those remarks while interacting with students of a college in Chennai. When a student asked him why he chose to hug the prime minister, Gandhi had said he had watched a 'very angry' Modi in Parliament running down his party, his late father Rajiv Gandhi and mother Sonia.

After a fiery speech in Parliament in October last year, Gandhi had done something unprecedented: He had walked up to Modi and hugged him, leaving the PM bewildered for a moment.

Shortly after his interaction with students in Pune, Gandhi said he loves everybody, including those 'temporarily blinded by hatred'.

"Hatred is cowardice. I dont care if the entire world is full of hatred. I am not a coward. I will not hide behind hate and anger. I love all living beings, including those temporarily blinded by hatred," Gandhi tweeted.

PTI

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Delhi Congress BJP Politics Lok Sabha Elections 2019 National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Arun Jaitley Questions Rahul Gandhi's Silence On ED Charge Sheet In AgustaWestland Case
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters