‘I Have Been Placed Under House Arrest,’ Says Mehbooba Mufti

September 07, 2021
Mehbooba Mufti also posted on Twitter pictures of a security force vehicle blocking the main gate of her Gupkar residence here.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 September 2021, Last Updated at 2:46 pm
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti
outlookindia.com
2021-09-07T14:46:23+05:30

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed that she is under house arrest and the administration's "fake claims of normalcy" have been exposed. Mufti was not allowed to leave her home for a visit to Kulgam in south Kashmir.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also posted on Twitter pictures of a security force vehicle blocking the main gate of her Gupkar residence here.

"The Government of India expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but willfully denies the same to Kashmiris. I've been placed under house arrest today because according to the administration the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy," the People's Democractic Party (PDP) chief posted.

She also hit out at the Centre alleging that while the Government of India was expressing concern for the rights of people in Afghanistan, the same were denied to Kashmiris.

"GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris," the PDP leader charged.

With PTI inputs

