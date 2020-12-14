‘I Am A Farmer First’: Punjab DIG (Prisons) Resigns In Support Of Farmers Protests

Punjab Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar on Sunday announced his resignation from the police service in support of farmers who are protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws. Jakhar said he tendered his resignation to the state government on Saturday.

“I, Lakhminder Singh Jakhar, DIG, Prisons, would like to inform you of my considered and introspective decision to stand with my farmer brothers who are peacefully protesting against the Farm Ordinances, 2020 which are detrimental to interest of farmers and their future generations,” Jakhar said in his letter.

“I have always listened to my conscience and now I earnestly feel that I should stand by my brotherhood,” he further wrote adding that he may be treated as prematurely retired from the service with effect from December 12.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other areas have stayed put at various protest sites along the Delhi border, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporate firms.

