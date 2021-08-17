Rajasthan Woman Gives Electric Shocks To Abusive Husband After Making Him Unconscious

Apparently fed up of her husband’s abusive behavior, a woman in Rajasthan’s Churu allegedly turned him unconscious and then gave him electric shocks.

The man who is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital has alleged that his 28-year-old wife tortured him with an intention to kill him.

“The victim, Mahendra Dan (32), alleged that his wife Suman gave electric shocks to him on the night of August 12. He said when he returned from work, his wife gave him food. After eating, he fell unconscious and woke up late at night due to the electric shocks,” investigating officer in the case Himmat Singh said.

The victim claimed that his wife covered his hands with polythene bags and tied electricity wires to his legs before subjecting him to the electric shocks.

“The woman got afraid and informed relatives on the night of the incident, saying her husband was electrocuted following which he was taken to a nearby hospital. He was later referred to PBM government hospital in Bikaner,” the officer said.

An FIR in the matter was registered on Sunday and the woman was booked for attempt to murder.

The statements of the victim and his father have been recorded and the matter is being investigated, Singh said, adding that the accused has not been arrested so far.(With PTI inputs)

