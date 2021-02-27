February 27, 2021
Online Impersonation Case: Hrithik Roshan Arrives Before Mumbai Police

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan had filed a complaint in 2016 alleging that someone impersonating him was e-mailing actress Kangana Ranaut from a bogus e-mail ID.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan Saturday arrived at the office of Mumbai Police Commissioner to record his statement in connection with a 2016 complaint, an official said.

Previously, the actor had filed a police complaint alleging that someone impersonating him was e-mailing actress Kangana Ranaut from a bogus e-mail ID.

Roshan reached the commissioner's office in south Mumbai around 11.45 am, an official said adding that the actor appeared before the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) officials. 

Roshan was summoned by the CIU of the Mumbai crime branch to record his statement, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

Outlook Videos