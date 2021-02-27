Online Impersonation Case: Hrithik Roshan Arrives Before Mumbai Police

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan Saturday arrived at the office of Mumbai Police Commissioner to record his statement in connection with a 2016 complaint, an official said.

Previously, the actor had filed a police complaint alleging that someone impersonating him was e-mailing actress Kangana Ranaut from a bogus e-mail ID.

Roshan reached the commissioner's office in south Mumbai around 11.45 am, an official said adding that the actor appeared before the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) officials.

Roshan was summoned by the CIU of the Mumbai crime branch to record his statement, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine