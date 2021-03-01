Home Minister Amit Shah Receives First Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine

Also read
Union Home Minister Amit Shah took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, informed officials.
Doctors working at the Medanta Hospital administered the vaccination jab to the Home Minister, informed home ministry officials.
On August 2 last year, Shah, 56, had said on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the virus.
He was later admitted to the AIIMS for post-COVID treatment.
The government had announced on Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the Covid-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.
Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.
