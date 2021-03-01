March 01, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Home Minister Amit Shah Receives First Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine

Home Minister Amit Shah Receives First Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine

Previously hospitalised there for his Covid-19 treatment, home minister Amit Shah took the Covid-19 vaccine jab at Medanta Hospital in Delhi

Outlook Web Bureau 01 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Home Minister Amit Shah Receives First Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine
Home Minister Amit Shah
File Photo
Home Minister Amit Shah Receives First Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine
outlookindia.com
2021-03-01T20:09:36+05:30
Also read

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, informed officials. 

Doctors working at the Medanta Hospital administered the vaccination jab to the Home Minister, informed home ministry officials. 

On August 2 last year, Shah, 56, had said on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the virus. 

He was later admitted to the AIIMS for post-COVID treatment.

The government had announced on Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the Covid-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

With PTI Inputs 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Toolkit Case: Lawyer Nikita Jacob Moves Delhi Court Seeking Anticipatory Bail

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Amit Shah Delhi COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca-Oxford covid vaccine Vaccine Home Ministry National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos