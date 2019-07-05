﻿
Hizbul Mujahideen Militant Shot Dead In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

The forces retaliated, ensuing in an encounter in which one militant was killed, the official said, adding the body was recovered along with arms and ammunition.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 July 2019
File Photo
2019-07-05T19:01:30+0530

A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant was Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of terrorists in Batpore-Narwani area of Imam Sahib in Shopian district of south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation Friday morning, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting searches of the area, the terrorists fired upon them, he said.

The forces retaliated, ensuing in an encounter in which one militant was killed, the official said, adding the body was recovered along with arms and ammunition.

He said the slain militant has been identified as Sameer Seh of Shopian who was affiliated with the proscribed outfit HM.

Seh was involved in several cases related to civilian killings and attacks on security establishments.

PTI


