Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Himachal Pradesh: Three Mumbai Tourists Killed In Kinnaur After Heavy Snowfall, 10 Still Stranded

Thirteen tourists, 12 from Mumbai and one from Delhi, were going to Sangla in Kinnaur. Three of them died, while the remaining 10 are stranded,

| PTI

2021-10-25T09:27:08+05:30
Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 9:27 am

As inclement weather continued to cause disruptions in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh, reports of tourists getting stranded, lost or killed have been surfacing. Three tourists from Mumbai died in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday due to snowfall and extremely bad weather conditions, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak Narayan (58), Rajender Pathak (65) and Ashok Madhukar (64), they said.

Thirteen tourists -- 12 from Mumbai and one from Delhi -- were going to Sangla in Kinnaur from Janglik in Shimla via Barua Kanda. Three of them died, while the remaining 10 are stranded, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Apoorva Devgan said.

A police team has been sent to Barua Kanda to rescue the stranded tourists, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Outlook Newsletters

