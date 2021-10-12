Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day

From PM Modi's virtual G-20 address to farmers observing 'Shaheed Kisan Diwas', here is a list of the top news events for today.

PM Modi to address G-20 summit on Afghanistan today. | PTI/File Photo

2021-10-12T09:31:45+05:30
Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 9:31 am

1. PM Narendra Modi will participate in upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Afghanistan in virtual format.

2. The Union Cabinet meeting, to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled to be held today.

3. FM Nirmala Sitharaman, on US trip to attend the annual meet of World Bank and IMF, G20 FMCBG meeting.

4. Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Samyukt Kisan Morcha will take out 'Kaash Yatra' in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh starting today and observe 'Shaheed Kisan Diwas'.

5. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will head to Lakhimpur Kheri to participate in the "antim ardas (final rites)" prayers

6. Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will visit Punjab today, where AAP is showcasing its 'Delhi model'

7. Delhi high court will pronounce judgment on a plea challenging the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as the city police commissioner.

8. Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will embark on 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' from today

9. Minister Piyush Goyal will have a one-on-one meeting with his Chinese counterpart at the G-20 summit in Italy

10. The Second Phase of Multilateral Maritime Exercise Malabar is being conducted in the Bay of Bengal from Oct 12 – 15

Outlook Newsletters

