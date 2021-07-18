At least ten persons were killed after house collapse following incessant overnight rains and landslide in Mumbai and surrounding areas. officials said on Sunday.

Seven people died and two were injured after a house wall collapse at Vashi Naka in Mumbai's Mahul area, a fire official said. A retaining wall collapsed at 1 am after a tree fell on it, he added.

Three hutment dwellers were killed as five shanties collapsed after a landslide following incessant overnight rains in Mumbai's Vikhroli suburb at 2.30 am, a civic official said.

Two persons were injured and were sent to a nearby hospital, he said

(PTI inputs)

