January 16, 2021
Corona
Health Workers At Mumbai Hospital Hails 'Covid Vaccine Arrival'; Welcome With Arti, Sweets

The Cooper hospital is one of the 285 centres in Maharashtra where the vaccination will be conducted in the first phase

Outlook Web Bureau 16 January 2021
Yashoda Hospital waiting for inauguration for vaccination.
Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
outlookindia.com
2021-01-16T11:50:04+05:30

As the Covid vaccines arrived in Mumbai's Cooper hospital on Saturday morning, dozens of healthcare workers hailed the 'vaccine arrival' by clapping and cheering the "vaccine carrier" staff.

The Cooper hospital staff welcomed the first beneficiaries of the vaccination drive with 'arti thalis' and sweets in their hands as they waited outside the facility.

At each centre, the vaccine will be provided to 100 health workers on the first day, which cover 28,500 workers.

The hospital is one of the 285 centres in Maharashtra where the vaccination will be conducted in the first phase. It is also among the centres where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be live through a webcast.

The prime minister through video link will view vaccination sessions at Cooper hospital, and at Jalna district hospital in Marathwada.

The state has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine, which have been distributed to all the districts. Vaccinations will be given daily from nine in the morning to five in the evening.

In Mumbai, the vaccination campaign will be launched by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the centre in Bandra- Kurla complex.

With PTI Inputs

