Health Ministry Aware Of 'Some' Controversy Around Covaxin Supply To Brazil: Govt In Lok Sabha

The central government on Friday told Lok Sabha that the health ministry is aware of media reports about "some" controversy around contracts and regulatory approvals for supply of Covaxin to Brazil.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply to a question on whether the government has received reports about a "huge" controversy between Bharat Biotech and the Brazilian government over the supply of Rs 2 crore worth of anti-Covid vaccine Covaxin.

The minister said this relates exclusively to an agreement between a commercial entity Bharat Biotech and another country.

"The health ministry is aware of media reports of some controversy around contracts and regulatory approvals for supply of Covaxin to Brazil. This, however, relates exclusively to an agreement between a commercial entity i.e. M/s Bharat Biotech and a foreign country," she said.

(PTI inputs)

