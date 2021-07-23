July 23, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Health Ministry Aware Of 'Some' Controversy Around Covaxin Supply To Brazil: Govt In Lok Sabha

Health Ministry Aware Of 'Some' Controversy Around Covaxin Supply To Brazil: Govt In Lok Sabha

The government said the Covaxin supply controversy relates exclusively to an agreement between a commercial entity Bharat Biotech and another country.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 July 2021, Last Updated at 6:14 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Health Ministry Aware Of 'Some' Controversy Around Covaxin Supply To Brazil: Govt In Lok Sabha
Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar in Lok Sabha
Screengrab
Health Ministry Aware Of 'Some' Controversy Around Covaxin Supply To Brazil: Govt In Lok Sabha
outlookindia.com
2021-07-23T18:14:37+05:30

The central government on Friday told Lok Sabha that the health ministry is aware of media reports about "some" controversy around contracts and regulatory approvals for supply of Covaxin to Brazil.

 Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply to a question on whether the government has received reports about a "huge" controversy between Bharat Biotech and the Brazilian government over the supply of Rs 2 crore worth of anti-Covid vaccine Covaxin. 

The minister said this relates exclusively to an agreement between a commercial entity Bharat Biotech and another country.

"The health ministry is aware of media reports of some controversy around contracts and regulatory approvals for supply of Covaxin to Brazil. This, however, relates exclusively to an agreement between a commercial entity i.e. M/s Bharat Biotech and a foreign country," she said.

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Andhra Pradesh Announces Reopening Of Schools From August 16 For Academic Year 2021-22

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Brazil India Bharat Biotech Covaxin COVID Fatalities COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos