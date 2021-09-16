Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National Union Health Minister Calls For Expediting Covid Vaccination Drive On PM Modi's Birthday

Union Health Minister Calls For Expediting Covid Vaccination Drive On PM Modi's Birthday

'Tomorrow is the birthday of our beloved prime minister, lets do #VaccineSeva by helping all unvaccinated people including their loved ones, family members and all sections of the society by getting them vaccinated.', said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Calls For Expediting Covid Vaccination Drive On PM Modi's Birthday
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya | File Photo

Trending

Union Health Minister Calls For Expediting Covid Vaccination Drive On PM Modi's Birthday
outlookindia.com
2021-09-16T17:20:08+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 5:20 pm

Keeping in mind the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday  called for an endeavour to ramp up  the ongoing nationwide  COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"This would be a birthday gift for the prime minister," Mandaviya said.

He also called on people who have not taken the vaccine till now to get inoculated.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a gift of 'vaccine for all, free vaccine'
to the country.

"Tomorrow is the birthday of our beloved prime minister, lets do #VaccineSeva by helping all unvaccinated people including their loved ones, family members and all sections of the society by getting them vaccinated." he said in a tweet in Hindi on Thursday.

From the Magazine

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Bitcoin, Altcoin, Blockchain, Mining…The Nuts And Bolts Of Cryptocurrency

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Arunachal Women’s Dilemma: Marry ‘Outsider’, Lose Property Rights

The BJP has asked its units across the country to help get a large number of people vaccinated on the occasion of prime minister's birthday.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the country has crossed 77 crore, the Union Health Ministry said in a tweet.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mansukh Mandaviya Narendra Modi New Delhi Union Health Minister Prime Minister PM's Birthday COVID-19 Vaccine Vaccination Drive National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Over 50,000 Crimes Against SCs, STs In 2020, Most Cases In UP And MP: NCRB

Over 50,000 Crimes Against SCs, STs In 2020, Most Cases In UP And MP: NCRB

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

With Eye On Polls, AAP Promises Free Electricity, Bill Waiver To Woo UP Voters

Kerala Church Sparks Row Mentioning 'Love Jihad' In Students' Handbook; Expresses Regret After Protest

Maha: 35-Year-Old Deputy Sarpanch Jumps From Second Floor Over False Alarm, Dies

President Kovind Reaches Shimla To Attend Golden Jubilee Of Himachal Assembly Tomorrow

ED Raids Harsh Mander’s Premises In Delhi In Alleged Money Laundering Case

India Is Logging Covid 19 Cases At A Steady Pace

Photo Gallery

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage -Match Day 1

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage -Match Day 1

Advertisement

More from India

Prematurely Retired Acting NCLAT Chairperson Will Be Allowed To Finish Tenure: Centre To SC

Prematurely Retired Acting NCLAT Chairperson Will Be Allowed To Finish Tenure: Centre To SC

Central Vista Project ‘Big Step’ Towards Creation Of Modern Defence Enclave: PM Modi

Central Vista Project ‘Big Step’ Towards Creation Of Modern Defence Enclave: PM Modi

Hyderabad Rape And Murder Of Minor Girl: Accused Found Dead After 'Encounter' Threat

Hyderabad Rape And Murder Of Minor Girl: Accused Found Dead After 'Encounter' Threat

2,533 Rape Cases And 1,849 Murders Reported in 2020 Amid Lockdowns, Mostly In Delhi: NCRB

2,533 Rape Cases And 1,849 Murders Reported in 2020 Amid Lockdowns, Mostly In Delhi: NCRB

Read More from Outlook

Virat Kohli To Step Down As India's T20 Captain After World Cup 2021

Virat Kohli To Step Down As India's T20 Captain After World Cup 2021

Kohli has decided he will continue to lead Indian cricket team in Tests and one-day Internationals.

24 New Ministers Sworn In To Gujarat Cabinet, Bhupendra Patel To Hold First Meeting As CM

24 New Ministers Sworn In To Gujarat Cabinet, Bhupendra Patel To Hold First Meeting As CM

Outlook Web Desk / Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state, including five ministers of state with independent charge.

LIVE Updates: FM Sitharaman Announces Setting Up of National Asset Reconstruction Company

LIVE Updates: FM Sitharaman Announces Setting Up of National Asset Reconstruction Company

Outlook Business Team / LIVE Updates from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Press Conference

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Haryana government has constituted a state-level committee to hold discussions with the farmers’ and farmers’ unions regarding the ongoing blockage of NH-44 by protesting farmers.

Advertisement