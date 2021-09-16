Union Health Minister Calls For Expediting Covid Vaccination Drive On PM Modi's Birthday

Keeping in mind the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday called for an endeavour to ramp up the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"This would be a birthday gift for the prime minister," Mandaviya said.

He also called on people who have not taken the vaccine till now to get inoculated.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a gift of 'vaccine for all, free vaccine'

to the country.

"Tomorrow is the birthday of our beloved prime minister, lets do #VaccineSeva by helping all unvaccinated people including their loved ones, family members and all sections of the society by getting them vaccinated." he said in a tweet in Hindi on Thursday.

The BJP has asked its units across the country to help get a large number of people vaccinated on the occasion of prime minister's birthday.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the country has crossed 77 crore, the Union Health Ministry said in a tweet.

(With PTI Inputs)