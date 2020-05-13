May 13, 2020
Poshan
'Headline And A Blank Page': P Chidambaram On Economic Package

'We will also carefully examine who gets what? And the first thing we will look for is what the poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers can expect after they have walked hundreds of kilometres to their home states,' P. Chidambaram said.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 May 2020
In this file photo, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses a press conference through video conferencing, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi.
2020-05-13T09:50:32+0530

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Wednesday morning panned the Centre, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 20 lakh crore package to boost the Indian economy.

Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram said that PM gave us a headline and a blank page. "Naturally, my reaction was a blank! Today, we look forward to the FM filling the blank page. We will carefully count every ADDITIONAL rupee that the government will actually infuse into the economy."

In another tweet, the former finance minister wrote: "We will also carefully examine who gets what? And the first thing we will look for is what the poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers can expect after they have walked hundreds of kilometres to their home states."

"We will also examine what the bottom half of the population (13 crore families) will get in terms of REAL MONEY."

On Tuesday, the prime minister announced a special economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore for the country to become 'self-reliant' and deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.' The previous announcements made by the government over COVID-19, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 lakh crore. This is 10 per cent of India's GDP," said Modi in his 5th address to the nation.

"The Special economic package will have emphasis on land, labour, liquidity and laws. This economic package is for our labourers, farmers, honest tax payers, MSMEs and cottage industry," PM Modi said.

Starting Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce details of the special economic package, Modi said.

