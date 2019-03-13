'He Will Fail Like Demonetisation': Mamata Dares Modi To Contest From Bengal

Throwing the gauntlet at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday dared him to contest from as many seats as possible in Bengal in the 2019 elections and claimed that he "will fail like the demonetisation move".

"Anybody can contest from any seat. It is a democratic right. I can also contest from Varanasi. But if he contests (from Bengal) ... his condition will become like demonetisation. He will be punished in the court of people," Banerjee told the reporters answering a specific question on the possibility of Modi contesting the coming Lok Sabha polls from Bengal.

"I think he will have to answer to people for the harms he has caused to the country. Let him contest, we will be very happy. If he is not sure about one seat, let him contest in all 42 seats," she said.

West Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats.

The Trinamool supremo also claimed that the Lok Sabha polls will sound the "death knell" for BJP.

"They said Bengal's polling booths are super sensitive. Let them contest and bring their own political army -- RSS, Bajrang Dal... Let them come to Bengal and enjoy the food and culture of Bengal. People will say bye-bye," Banerjee claimed.

IANS