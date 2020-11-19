November 19, 2020
Corona
HC Asks Centre To Respond To Plea To Recognise Same Sex Marriages Under Law

A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Asha Menon issued notice to the Centre on the plea and asked it to file a counter affidavit within four weeks.

PTI 19 November 2020
Representational Image/PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-11-19T11:55:52+05:30

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to respond  to a PIL seeking a declaration recognising same sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act and Special Marriage Act.

Petitioner Abhijit Iyer Mitra has contended in the petition that marriages between same sex couples are not possible despite the Supreme Court decriminalising consensual homosexual acts.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

PTI Delhi Gay Marriage Marriage National

