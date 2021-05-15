‘Havan Yagya Can Eliminate Covid-19’: BJP Leader Yudhvir Sethi

Amid the second wave of the pandemic sweeping across the country, Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit’s vice president Yudhvir Sethi on Saturday urged people to adopt a “Vedic lifestyle” to safeguard themselves against Covid-19.

Claiming that new diseases such as Covid-19 have come into existence because of “our unprincipled ways of living”, Sethi said that he was confident that “the Havan Yagya will eliminate the virus”.

“According to the Vedas, saints used to perform Havan Yagyas to purify the environment by sublimating the Havan Samagri in fire. People should take a cue from the rich heritage of our country and should take refuge under the realms of Vedas to overcome diseases like Covid-19,” he said in a statement issued by the BJP’s media cell in Srinagar.

According to the BJP statement, Sethi performed Havan Yagya on Saturday “amid recitation of Gayatri Mantra to ward off the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“People in India have been performing Havans since ancient times to purify the atmosphere. The benefits of Havan Samagri, containing a mixture of wood, odoriferous and medicinal herbs have extensively been written about in Hindu epics and even science has endorsed in many cases that by performing Havan many air-borne bacteria and other harmful germs are neutralized and the environment becomes pollution free. On the basis of all this, one can say that Havan is a scientific method to eliminate many disease-causing micro-organisms in the environment and by performing this one can even eradicate coronavirus,” Sethi said.

However, Sethi also urged people to follow all the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government and said there is no alternative to them.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine