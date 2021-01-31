Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Contriutes Rs 5,10,000 For Construction Of Ram Temple

A cheque amounting to Rs 5, 10, 000 was received by the ‘Sri Ram Janam Bhoomi Tirtha Shetra Nyas Nidhi Samparan Abhiyan’ which is overseeing the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The cheque was submitted on Sunday by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for the construction of the temple.

According to an official statement, Khattar gave the cheque amounting Rs 5,10,000 to the committee of 'Sri Ram Janam Bhoomi Tirtha Shetra Nyas Nidhi Samparan Abhiyan', Haryana.

Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Dr Surendra Jain, among others were also present on the occasion.

A portrait of Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi Temple was also presented to the chief minister, the statement said.

Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has been set up to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

(With PTI inputs.)

