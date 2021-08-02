Gujarat Widow's Head Shaved For Taking Lift From Married Man, 6 Held

August 02, 2021
The six accused, including two women, assaulted and tonsured the widow as well as the man who had offered her a lift.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 August 2021, Last Updated at 5:53 pm
The accused stopped the motorcycle and assaulted the man and the woman
Representational Image
Four men and two women were arrested in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district for allegedly assaulting and tonsuring a 30-year-old widow and a married man after accusing them of being in a relationship with.

The police said that the incident took place in Sancheri village near Himmatnagar town, some 116 kilometres from Ahmedabad, on July 30. Sub Inspector PP Jani of Gambhoi police station said that the six accused were held on August 1, a day after an FIR was registered.

"Vadansinh Chauhan, Rajuji Chauhan, Kalusinh Chauhan, Rakeshsinh Chauhan, Surekha Chauhan and Sonal Chauhan were arrested for assaulting a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation and rioting. They had accused the victim, who lives in Sancheri village with her four children, of having an affair with a married man," Jani said.

The victim, in her complaint, said a man who she knew and was married to the sister of the one of the accused, had offered her a lift on his motorcycle when she was returning after some bank related work on July 30.

Four of the accused stopped them near Raigadh village and beat them up, and later took the duo to Sancheri where all six accused hit them and tonsured the widow as well as the man who had offered her a lift, police said quoting the complaint.

(PTI inputs)

