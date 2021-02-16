Greta Thunberg Toolkit Case: Bombay HC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Engineer Shantanu Muluk

The Bombay High Court On Tuesday granted transit anticipatory bail to engineer Shantanu Muluk.

On Monday, non-bailable warrants were issued against Muluk and lawyer Nikita Jacob in connection with a farmers’ protest toolkit that the Delhi Police is currently probing.

A toolkit is a document created to explain any issue. It also provides information on what one needs to do to address the issue. This might include information about petitions, details about protests and mass movements and so on.

The toolkit that the Delhi Police is currently investigating contained information regarding the farmers’ protests and it was shred by climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

Delhi Police have claimed that the toolkit was created by "pro-Khalistan" supporters with an intention to wage a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".

Earlier, the Delhi Police also alleged that Muluk, Jacob and climate activist Disha Ravi created the toolkit with an intention to “tarnish India’s image”.

Justice Vibha Kankanwadi of the Aurangabad bench of the high court granted Muluk ten days' pre-arrest bail to enable him to apply for protection before the appropriate court in Delhi.

Meanwhile, a similar plea filed by Jacob was heard by Justice P D Naik at the high court's principal bench in Mumbai, which said it would pass order on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine