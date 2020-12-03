Government Likely To Offer Key Assurance On Prices In Talks With Farmers

The government will be meeting 35 farmers' representatives today in the second round of talks in a week as protests against the new farm laws are intensifying by the day.

On Wednesday, the agitating farmers mentioned that today's talks will be the "last chance" to call an emergency session of parliament and recall the controversial legislation.

Meanwhile, the Central government is weighing in on the possibility of giving a written assurance to farmers that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system will continue.

The farmers are protesting against three laws that they fear will take away the MSP or their guaranteed minimum earnings and leave them open to manipulation by corporates.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, sources said.

Farmers are camped out at four busy border points of the national capital - Singhu, Noida, Ghazipur and Tikri to press their demands, under heavy police deployment.

