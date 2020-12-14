Good News For Air Passengers: Delhi-Kolkata Flight Services To Resume

The Bengal government on Monday gave a green signal for the resumption of daily direct flight services between Kolkata and Delhi, officials said.

"Daily direct flights in Kolkata-Delhi sector allowed with immediate effect," a statement issued by the state Information and Cultural Department read.

Currently, Kolkata-New Delhi flights are available thrice a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, airport officials said.

The state government had in July imposed a ban on direct flights from six metros with high Covid-19 prevalence, including New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

Later, the restrictions were relaxed and the government allowed flights to arrive from these cities thrice a week.

