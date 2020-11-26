Civic Official Summoned By Delhi Assembly Panel Over Landfill Site Fire

Also read Delhi Police Files FIR Over Fire At Ghazipur Landfill Site

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) commissioner has been summoned before the Legislative Assembly's environment committee in connection with a fire at the Ghazipur landfill site, chairperson of the panel said on Thursday.

The committee will hold its sitting on Friday in which the EDMC commissioner has been asked to appear. The committee will also visit the landfill site after its sitting, AAP MLA and Delhi Assembly's Environment Committee chairperson Atishi said in a statement.

The fire broke out at the garbage dump at Ghazipur on Wednesday due to which the air quality index and pollution levels went up and the entire East Delhi was filled with smoke, she said.

"The sitting has been called to know the reason behind the poor waste management of the EDMC, why the garbage continues to be dumped on the landfill site, and who is responsible for the fire that broke out at the site. Stringent actions must be taken against the authorities responsible for the fire," she said.

"The pollution levels in Delhi go up in October and November due to stubble burning in the neighbouring states, which leaves people in the city choking. The air quality of Delhi has improved in the last five-six days, mainly since the time the incidents of stubble burning have decreased in the neighbouring states," she claimed.

The fire which broke out at the garbage dump in Ghazipur filled entire East Delhi and nearby places with smoke, "drastically" increasing air pollution, she said. "Now, a question arises as to how did such a massive fire break out at the landfill area," she asked.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine