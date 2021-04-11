Get Vaccinated For Extra Rebate In Property Tax: North Delhi Mayor Announces New Incentive Based-Scheme

Amid rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi administration has come up with a unique idea to encourage all those eligible, to register for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Coming up with an incentive-based scheme, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Saturday said, that owners (or any of their family members) of residential properties who have received the Covid-19 jab can apply for additional rebate in payment of property tax.

This announcement comes in the backdrop of the ‘Tika Utsav’ or vaccine festival being conducted all across the country from April 11-14. The initiative aims to vaccinate maximum eligible people against the virus.

The mayor said a circular was issued on Friday in anticipation of approval of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

"According to the circular, owners or taxpayers of residential properties only, will have special incentive of getting a further rebate of 5 per cent in payment of property tax, over and above the 15 per cent rebate enjoyed on timely payment of the annual tax if they are eligible for vaccination and vaccinated, and so are their eligible family members," he said.

Such owners will have to furnish copies of vaccination certificates of all members to avail the scheme, which is applicable with immediate effect, the circular stated.

It is available only till June 30, the mayor said.

(With PTI inputs)

