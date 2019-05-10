Gautam Gambhir Demands 'Unconditional Apology' From Kejriwal, Atishi Over Pamphlets Row

BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir sent a notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Atishi on Thursday demanding their apology after being accused of being involved in distribution of "obscene and derogatory" pamphlets against his AAP rival.

In the notice, the trio was asked to withdraw their allegations against the cricketer-turned-politician and tender an unconditional apology.

Earlier in the day, Gambhir had said he would withdraw from the Lok Sabha contest if the charge was proved against him.

"I declare that if its proven that I did it, I will withdraw my candidature right now. If not, will u quit politics?," he said in a tweet addressed to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Kejriwal and Atishi, the party candidate from East Delhi.

Atishi broke down reading a pamphlet containing "obscene and derogatory" remarks against her on Thursday. She alleged that the pamphlets were distributed in the constituency by her Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival.

Gambhir slammed Kejriwal in a series of tweets, saying he was "ashamed" to have him as the chief minister of Delhi.

I feel ashamed to have a CM like @ArvindKejriwal — Chowkidar Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 9, 2019

The political atmosphere in the national capital vitiated hours before the poll campaigning concluded on Friday evening, with the BJP and the AAP indulging in a bitter blame game.

"I abhor your act of outraging a woman's modesty @ArvindKejriwal and that too your own colleague. And all this for winning elections? U r filth Mr CM and someone needs ur very own Jhadu (broom) to clean ur dirty mind," Gambhir tweeted.

I abhor your act of outraging a woman’s modesty @ArvindKejriwal and that too your own colleague. And all this for winning elections? U r filth Mr CM and someone needs ur very own à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤¡à¤¼à¥ÂÂ to clean ur dirty mind. — Chowkidar Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 9, 2019

In a statement, the political greenhorn had earlier said there were five women in his family and that he would not resort to such "petty" politics.

"I will not let the AAP leaders go scotfree. I will file defamation suit against them," he had said.

Atishi has alleged that the pamphlets containing derogatory remarks about her as well as her family were distributed by the BJP at housing complexes in East Delhi.

"I had welcomed Gambhir myself when he joined politics but I never imagined that he would stoop to this level in the Lok Sabha polls," she said.

AAP leaders slammed Gambhir on social media and other platforms, with Kejriwal saying he never imagined that the BJP nominee would "stoop so low" while urging Atishi to stay strong.

Gambhir claimed that the "petty politics" exhibited by the AAP was the reason why people with good intentions stayed away from mainstream politics.

(PTI)