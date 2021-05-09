From Virat Kohli To Akshay Kumar, List Of Celebrities Who Donated Towards Covid Relief

As the second wave of the pandemic continues to sweep the country, many celebrities have pitched in to help. While a few of them have been busy amplifying SOS messages on social media, a few like Sonu Sood have been on the field, directly helping those affected by the crisis. Meanwhile, a few other stars have resorted to fundraising to help provide the needy with medical equipment like oxygen cylinders and medicines required for the treatment of Covid.

Here’s a list of celebrities who have donated for the Covid cause—

1) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently created a lot of buzz when they announced their Ketto fundraising initiative. The duo posted a video on social media announcing their #InThisTogether campaign.

“As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief. We shall all overcome this crisis together. Please step forward to support India and Indians. Your contribution will help in saving lives during this critical time,” Sharma wrote on her Instagram on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

The fundraiser aims to raise Rs 7 crore worth of funds of which the couple donated Rs 2 crore.

2) Lata Mangeshkar

Singer Lata Mangeshkar donated Rs 7 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

According to the Indian Express Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray conveyed his thanks to Mangeshkar and said, “We acknowledge with gratitude the donation of Rs 7 lakh from Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. The amount will be used for our fight against Covid-19.”

Earlier, during the first wave she had announced that she donated Rs 25 lakh to the CM’s Relief Fund.

3) Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal reportedly donated Rs 1 crore to the PM Cares Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

"While I'm blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comforts of my home, there are many who are not as fortunate...We are in this together and we'll win this together. Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future," the Economic Times quoted the actor as saying.

4) Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

The couple recently announced that they have donated 100 oxygen concentrators to a non-profit organization called the Daivik Foundation. “A big shout out to all of you who joined me in donating toward this good cause by @daivikfoundation Repost• @daivikfoundation Thank you to everyone who has contributed and continue to contribute. We are now ready to ship 250 units of oxygen concentrator machines and 5,000 nasal cannulas to India,” Khanna wrote on her Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had reportedly donated Rs 1 Crore to Gautam Gambhir’s foundation for Covid relief.

Prior to that Kumar had also pledged to donate another Rs 25 crore.

5) Salman Khan

According to reports, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has extend help to 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry whose lives have been affected due to the pandemic. Salman's contribution will aid the artistes of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), said the body's president BN Tiwari.

6) Ajith Kumar

Tamil actor Ajith reportedly donated Rs 1.25 crore for Covid relief

According to Hindustan Times, as per the actor’s publicist, Ajith has donated Rs 50 lakh each towards Prime Minister’s fund and Tamil Nadu CM’s fund while another Rs 25 lakh has gone towards the welfare of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI).

7) Rohit Sharma

In March 2020, cricketer Rohit Sharma had announced that he had donated Rs 80 lakh to various organisations working to provide Covid relief.

"We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I've done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs. Let's get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra," Sharma had tweeted.

We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs.Let’s get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 31, 2020

8) Sachin Tendulkar

According to reports, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 25 lakh each to the PM Cares Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

9) MS Dhoni

Cricketer MS Dhoni reportedly contributed Rs 1 lakh towards Covid relief

10) Suresh Raina

Cricketer Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakh to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 lakh to UP CM's Disaster Relief Fund to combat coronavirus.

While many people have praised these stars for their efforts, many others have criticised them for the paltry sum of their donations and for doing too little to help.

Other celebrities have also faced flak for living in their own bubbles and not doing anything to help amid thousands of people dying everyday. Actress Sara Ali Khan among others was criticised for flying off to the Maldives for a vacation even as the virus rampaged India.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine