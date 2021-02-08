Fraud Alert! Delhi CM's Daughter Robbed Of Rs 34,000 On E-Commerce Site: Police

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter, Harshita has allegedly been robbed of Rs 34,000 by a person on an e-commerce website who contacted her for a sofa she put up for sale online.

After receiving a complaint in this matter, the police registered an FIR under the concerned sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station under the north district of the Delhi Police, said the police.

According to the police, the victim had put up a sofa for sale on an e-commerce platform. She was approached by a man who showed interest in making the purchase. To check if the account details shared by her were correct, he initially transferred a minimal amount of money into her account.

Subsequently, the man sent a QR code to the seller and asked her to scan it so that the amount fixed under the deal could be transferred to her account but instead, Rs 20,000 got deducted from her account when she followed the instructions of the buyer, a senior police officer said.

When she inquired about it, the man claimed that he had sent a wrong QR code by mistake and sent another link to her, asking her to follow the same procedure. But again an amount of Rs 14,000 got deducted from the seller's account when she scanned the QR code, the officer said.

"Based on the complaint received, we have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the IPC. An investigation has been initiated and we are trying to trace the suspect," he added.

With PTI Inputs

