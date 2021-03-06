Former TMC Member Dinesh Trivedi Joins BJP

Also read Dinesh Trivedi – The Unlikely Politician

Former Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi on Saturday joined the saffron party, few weeks after he announced his resignation from Rajya Sabha deploring "violence" in poll-bound West Bengal

In the presence of party president J P Nadda, and Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan apart from other leaders, Dinesh Trivedi joined BJP.

Lauding Trivedi as a principled politician, Nadda said he was earlier a right person in the wrong party and was now in the right party.

Trivedi said he had been waiting for this "golden moment" and added that family is supreme in some parties but it is people who are supreme in the BJP.

He also praised the Modi government for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the issues involving neighbouring countries.

A number of TMC leaders have quit the party in recent months to join the BJP as the saffron party mounts an aggressive all-out campaign to end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 10-year-old reign in the state.

Trivedi (70) was once a close confidant of TMC president Banerjee and was her choice for holding the important railway ministry portfolio in the Union Cabinet during the UPA government.

Though his ties with her strained resulting in him being removed from the cabinet, they later patched up. After losing the Lok Sabha election in 2019, he was sent to the Rajya Sabha by the party.

With the BJP being successful in wooing over a number of TMC leaders to its fold, the saffron party has said that this underscores an increasing unease in its rival camp and is a pointer to its "decisive" victory in the assembly polls to be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

With PTI Inputs

