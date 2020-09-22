September 22, 2020
Veteran Congress Leader Zakia Inam Dies At 71

Zakia Inam was a three-time MLA from Tonk and served as the state minister twice.

PTI 22 September 2020
Representational image.
2020-09-22T16:10:25+05:30

Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan minister Zakia Inam died at a hospital here. She was 71.

She died hours after she was admitted to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Hospital Monday evening as she complained of breathing issues.

Inam was a three-time MLA from Tonk and served as the state minister twice.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC president Govind Dotasra, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other leaders condoled the death of Inam.

Gehlot prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family members.

"I deeply condole the demise of Zakia Inam, former minister and former legislator from Tonk. While holding the post of former minister and MLA, she did many important works for the development of the state and region," Pilot, who represents Tonk seat in the assembly, tweeted.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said Inam was active in solving grievances of people throughout her life and contributed significantly towards maintaining communal harmony along with social service.

