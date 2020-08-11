Former President Pranab Mukherjee Remains Critical, On Ventilator Support After Brain Surgery: Hospital

August 11, 2020
Corona
The hospital authorities said former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical and on ventilator support. He had also tested Coronavirus positive on Monday.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health condition continues to be critical and is on ventilator support after undergoing a brain surgery at a military hospital in New Delhi,  the hospital said. The former President had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the procedure.

The surgery was carried out at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital for removal of a clot in his brain.

"Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life saving surgery. Post surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support," Army Research and Referral Hospital said in a statement.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors is constantly monitoring the health of 84-year-old Mukherjee.

On Monday afternoon, the former President had tweeted: "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19."

A powerful orator and scholar, he had been a Congress stalwart before he was elected as India's 13th President and served from July 2012 to 2017 in the top post.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the R&R Hospital on Monday and enquired about the former president's health. Singh was at the hospital for around 20 minutes.

(With PTI Input)

