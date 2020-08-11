Former President Pranab Mukherjee Remains Critical, On Ventilator Support After Brain Surgery: Hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health condition continues to be critical and is on ventilator support after undergoing a brain surgery at a military hospital in New Delhi, the hospital said. The former President had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the procedure.

The surgery was carried out at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital for removal of a clot in his brain.

"Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life saving surgery. Post surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support," Army Research and Referral Hospital said in a statement.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors is constantly monitoring the health of 84-year-old Mukherjee.

On Monday afternoon, the former President had tweeted: "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19."

A powerful orator and scholar, he had been a Congress stalwart before he was elected as India's 13th President and served from July 2012 to 2017 in the top post.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the R&R Hospital on Monday and enquired about the former president's health. Singh was at the hospital for around 20 minutes.

