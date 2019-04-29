Sacked BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav To Take On PM Narendra Modi In Varanasi From Samajwadi Party

﻿
Tej Bahadur Yadav, a resident of Rewari in Haryana, was earlier dismissed from service after he complained about poor quality of food served to the armed forces.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 April 2019
The Samajwadi Party fielded ex-BSF trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
File Photo
2019-04-29T17:15:21+0530

The Samajwadi Party on Monday changed its candidate in the Lok Sabha Varanasi seat and fielded ex-BSF trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Samajwadi Party announced the candidature of Yadav, a resident of Rewari in Haryana who was earlier dismissed from service after he complained about poor quality of food served to the armed forces.

Yadav had earlier announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from Varanasi.

The Samajwadi Party had named Shalini Yadav as its candidate in the Varanasi constituency which will see voting on May 19.

(IANS)

 

Outlook Web Bureau Tej Bahadur Yadav Narendra Modi Lucknow Varanasi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections Samajwadi Party BJP Politics National

