Sacked BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav To Take On PM Narendra Modi In Varanasi From Samajwadi Party

The Samajwadi Party on Monday changed its candidate in the Lok Sabha Varanasi seat and fielded ex-BSF trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Samajwadi Party announced the candidature of Yadav, a resident of Rewari in Haryana who was earlier dismissed from service after he complained about poor quality of food served to the armed forces.

Yadav had earlier announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from Varanasi.

The Samajwadi Party had named Shalini Yadav as its candidate in the Varanasi constituency which will see voting on May 19.

(IANS)