December 11, 2020
Corona
Flights Between Leh And Jammu Resume After Months

The flights will operate every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.

PTI 11 December 2020
Representational image.
PTI
2020-12-11T14:47:49+05:30

Flight operations between Leh and Jammu, capital cities of union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, have resumed after remaining suspended for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Friday.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had suspended domestic passenger flights across the country in March this year to restrict travel and check the spread of the virus.

Paying heed to a request by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), the Ministry of Civil Aviation resumed Air India flight operations between Leh and Jammu sectors from Thursday, the officials said.

The flights will operate every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday, they said.

The resumption of flights between Leh and Jammu will also be beneficial for a number of students and patients, they added.

During winter months, Leh-Srinagar and Leh-Manali roads are closed due to heavy snowfall and people of Ladakh rely solely on flights to travel to other parts of the country.

