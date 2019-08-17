Fire On 1st, 2nd Floor Of Delhi AIIMS Brought Under Control

A fire, which broke out on the first and second floor of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, was brought under control on Saturday evening after a total of 34 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

News agency ANI reported that firefighters were able to contain the fire from spreading to nearby blocks and no casualty had been reported so far.

The fire broke out later afternoon on Saturday and extensively damaged first, second and third floor of the PC Block

However, as a precautionary measure, patients and other occupants from the AB 1 to AB 7 wards were evacuated to Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences and other safe areas.

The PC Block is a non-patient block comprising research labs, doctors rooms etc, however, it is interconnected to the Emergency Wing of the hospital.

A Delhi Fire Services official told PTI that they had received a call in the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 5 PM.

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the cardio-neuro centre, housed in a different building in the complex.

A short circuit is suspected to have caused the blaze.

According to the sources, the Emergency Lab has been closed down due to the fire.

A little earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed the hope that the fire would quickly be brought under control and urged the people to remain calm.

"The fire in AIIMS building will be brought under control at the earliest. Fire service trying its best to extinguish the fire. I appeal to everyone to maintain calm and allow the Fire Services personnel to do their work," Kejriwal's posted on his twitter handle.

According to an AIIMS official, a total of 15,000 new patients visit the hospital, out of which almost one-third visit the Emergency wing.

(With inputs from agencies)