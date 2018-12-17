Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's Hospital, People Feared Trapped

A Level-3 fire broke out at ESIC Kamgar Hospital in Mumbai's Andheri on Monday where some people were feared trapped, an official said.

Rescue operations underway. No casualty was reported so far, he said.

The fire brigade got a call around 4 pm about the blaze at the government-run ESIC Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in suburban Andheri, the official from the city civic

body's disaster management cell said.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to spot, he said, adding that efforts were on to douse the flames and evacuate the patients.

"Some people are feared trapped...rescue operation is going on," the official said.

