Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's Hospital, People Feared Trapped

Rescue operations underway. No casualty was reported so far.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 December 2018
Fire at the hosital building in Andheri
ANI/Twitter
A Level-3 fire broke out at ESIC Kamgar Hospital in Mumbai's Andheri on Monday where some people were feared trapped, an official said.

Rescue operations underway. No casualty was reported so far, he said.

The fire brigade got a call around 4 pm about the blaze at the government-run ESIC Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in suburban Andheri, the official from the city civic 
body's disaster management cell said.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to spot, he said, adding that efforts were on to douse the flames and evacuate the patients.

"Some people are feared trapped...rescue operation is going on," the official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

