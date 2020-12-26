December 26, 2020
Corona
Fire Breaks Out At Mask Manufacturing Factory In Delhi, One Dead

The incident occurred in west Delhi's Mayapuri area on Saturday, officials said

PTI 26 December 2020
Representational Image
PTI File Photo
A 45-year-old man died after fire broke out at a mask manufacturing factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri area early on Saturday morning, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

A call about the fire was received around 3.50 am, and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he added.

DFS Director Atul Garg said fire officials broke down the door of the factory and rescued three people, one of whom was unconscious.

The man was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said, adding that he was identified as Jugal Kishor.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the factory where machines and raw materials are kept, Garg said.

The two people rescued were identified as Aman Ansari (18) and Feroj Ansari (24), officials said.

