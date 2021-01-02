January 02, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Fire Breaks Out At Harley Davidson Showroom In Delhi

Fire Breaks Out At Harley Davidson Showroom In Delhi

The first and second floors of the showroom suffered massive damage, officials said.

PTI 02 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Fire Breaks Out At Harley Davidson Showroom In Delhi
Representational Image
PTI File Photo
Fire Breaks Out At Harley Davidson Showroom In Delhi
outlookindia.com
2021-01-02T10:55:33+05:30
Also read

A fire broke out at a Harley Davidson showroom in west Delhi's Moti Nagar in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 1.36 am, following which 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Four persons -- Mohammad Shadab (23), Dhirender (21), Kiran (20) and Riya (24) -- were rescued, they added.

The blaze was finally brought under control at around 5.50 am, a senior fire official said.

The first and second floors of the showroom were severely affected by the fire, the officials said, adding that some portions of the ground floor and the basement also suffered damage.

There was a nightclub on the third floor of the building and a restaurant on the terrace.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Covid-19: Active Cases In India Remain Below 3-Lakh Mark For 12th Consecutive Day

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Delhi Delhi Fire National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos