August 21, 2021
Finance Minister Launches Third Phase Of 'Mission Shakti' In Uttar Pradesh

The Union minister said the Centre is promoting women-led development, and the Uttar Pradesh government is taking all those programmes with the same vigour.

Outlook Web Desk 21 August 2021, Last Updated at 3:12 pm
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
PTI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday during the launch of the third phase of 'Mission Shakti' that upon getting  encouragement and opportunity, a woman stops feeling shy, and once she becomes a part of a task, she gives her best, 

"And, this is the speciality of women," she said at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow after the launch of the campaign.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

The Union minister said the Centre is promoting women-led development, and the Uttar Pradesh government is taking all those programmes with the same vigour.

The Uttar Pradesh government's 'Mission Shakti' campaign focuses on ensuring safety and dignity of women and girls. 

(With PTI Inputs)

