December 13, 2020
Corona
Farmers’ Protests: Arvind Kejriwal Expresses Solidarity, To Go On A Fast On Monday

The Delhi Chief Minister also appealed to the Centre to introduce a bill to safeguard minimum support price

PTI 13 December 2020
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
PTI
Hitting out at the Centre over its handling of the farmers’ protests Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he will go one a one-day fast on Monday to express his support for the farmers and he appealed to all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members to join him.

“Centre should immediately accept the farmers’ demands and introduce a bill to safeguard minimum support price (MSP),” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM also urged the Centre to “shun its arrogance and scrap the three new farm laws”.

Enacted in September, the three new farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to directly sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

