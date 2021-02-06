Internet Suspended For 24 Hours At Farmers' Protest Site In Delhi Outskirts

In wake of the 'chakka jam' announced by leaders of farmers' unions, the Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered internet suspension at protesting sites like Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders of Delhi, for 24 hours till Saturday night.

Apart from the protesting sites, internet suspension has also been imposed at their adjoining areas till 23:59 hours on February 6.

The decision has been imposed to 'maintain public safety and averting public emergency' under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, shared a home ministry official.

The internet has been suspended in view of the 'chakka jam' (road blockade) call given by the farmers' unions for Saturday, another official said.

Earlier, the suspension of internet services was ordered at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders and their adjoining areas from 11 PM on January 29 and was effective till 11 PM on January 31, which was further extended till February 2.

On January 26, when large-scale violence was reported during the farmers' tractor rally, internet services were temporarily suspended in some parts of Delhi.

With PTI Inputs

